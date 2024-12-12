Mark Zuckerberg's Meta donates $1m to Donald Trump's inaugural fund: report

A combination of images shows Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (left) and United States President-elect Donald Trump. — Reuters/File

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta on Wednesday confirmed to various news outlets that it had donated $1 million to United States President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural fund.

This contribution follows a recent meeting between the 40-year-old Meta CEO and the 78-year-old president-elect at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, signalling an effort to mend their historically strained relationship.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report this development, noting that Zuckerberg's team had informed Trump's inaugural committee of their plans ahead of the dinner, according to Forbes.

Meta confirmed to the Journal that it had made the donation without providing any additional details about why it chose to do so.

According to the Federal Election Commission, corporations can contribute to inaugural committees without limits.

Previously, the New York Times had reported that Trump’s Inaugural Committee was offering exclusive access to donors who contribute $1 million or raise $2 million.

These top-tier donors will receive between six and eight tickets key inagural events from January 17 to 20, including six tickets to the inauguration on January 20.

Additionally, they will have the opportunity to attend a reception with Trump's cabinet nominees and dine with Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife Usha, on January 18.

The following day, the top donor will have a chance to dine with Trump himself and his wife Melania. However, it remains uncertain if Zuckerberg or any Meta executive will attend these events.