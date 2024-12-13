 
Geo News

Six dead, 30 injured in hospital fire in India

Victims of fire found unconscious in lift while all injured people reported to be "stable" now

By
AFP
|

December 13, 2024

People being escorted out of the hospital on fire as an ambulance awaits on December 12, 2024 in Tamil Nadu, India. — X/@@PTI_News
People being escorted out of the hospital on fire as an ambulance awaits on December 12, 2024 in Tamil Nadu, India. — X/@@PTI_News

NEW DELHI: A fire at a private hospital in southern India killed at least six people, police said on Friday, with more than two dozen others injured in the blaze.

Building fires are common in India due to a lack of firefighting equipment and a routine disregard for safety regulations.

The fire broke out late Thursday night in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, and its cause is still being investigated.

All six victims were found unconscious inside a lift at the hospital in the city of Dindigul, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

Police superintendent A Pradeep told AFP that around 30 people had been injured but all were “stable.”

The fire started at the reception area on the ground floor and rapidly spread to the other floors, the Times of India newspaper reported.

The blaze came just weeks after 10 newborns were killed when a fire engulfed a hospital in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this year, a similar fire broke out at a children’s hospital in New Delhi that killed six infants.

At least 27 people were killed, including several children, when a fire broke out at a packed amusement park arcade in May in the western state of Gujarat.

Biden unveils strategy to tackle anti-Muslim and anti-Arab hate
Biden unveils strategy to tackle anti-Muslim and anti-Arab hate
Biden pardons 39 people, commutes sentences of 1,500 others
Biden pardons 39 people, commutes sentences of 1,500 others
UK aims to boost home-schooling safety after Sara Sharif's murder
UK aims to boost home-schooling safety after Sara Sharif's murder
Time magazine names President-elect Trump 'Person of the Year'
Time magazine names President-elect Trump 'Person of the Year'
Mystery drones in US alarm locals, baffle authorities
Mystery drones in US alarm locals, baffle authorities
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta donates $1m to Donald Trump's inaugural fund: report
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta donates $1m to Donald Trump's inaugural fund: report
Syria's rebel leader vows to dissolve Assad regime security forces, close prisons
Syria's rebel leader vows to dissolve Assad regime security forces, close prisons
Australia mulls plan to make big tech firms pay media companies for news
Australia mulls plan to make big tech firms pay media companies for news