Quaid-e-Azam Games: Semifinal lineups for men, women football events completed

Football players in action during Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. — Facebook/@PakistanSportsBoard

The semifinal lineups for the men's and women's football events at the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad were completed on Monday.

In the men's category, teams from Sindh, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advanced to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, in the women's category, teams from Islamabad, Balochistan, Sindh, and Gilgit-Baltistan secured their spots in the last four stage.

The semifinal matches will take place on Tuesday.

In the men's event, Sindh will face Punjab in the first semifinal, while Gilgit-Baltistan will clash with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the second semifinal.

In the women's category, Islamabad will compete against Balochistan in the first semifinal, while Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan will lock horns in the second semifinal.

Players from seven regions across the country are participating in these events, including teams from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad.

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is hosting the event, a week-long celebration of sports from December 13 to 19 at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

This exciting event brings together athletes from across the country, representing Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Islamabad.

The games aim to promote unity and engage the youth through sports.

Athletes are compete in 15 different sports, including athletics, badminton, boxing, football, hockey, judo, kabaddi, karate, squash, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling.

Both male and female competitors will showcase their skills in individual and team events with highlights including the 100-meter sprint, hurdles and thrilling football and hockey matches.

To reward outstanding performances, PSB has announced Rs20 million in cash prizes. Individual gold medalists will receive Rs20,000 while silver and bronze medalists will be awarded Rs15,000 and Rs10,000, respectively.

Team event participants will also earn cash rewards with trophy and medal distribution worth an additional Rs4 million.

Competitions will adhere to international standards with some local adjustments made under the guidance of technical delegates.