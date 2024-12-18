Pakistani prodigies dominate US Junior Open Squash Championships

Mahnoor Ali (second left) at the US Junior Open Squash Championships. — Reporter

In a moment of national pride, Mahnoor Ali and Harmas Raja, two rising stars of Pakistani squash, achieved historic victories at the US Junior Open Squash Championships held at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.

Their wins mark a significant milestone for Pakistan on the global squash stage.

Mahnoor Ali became the first Pakistani female player to win the Girls' Under-13 title at the US Junior Open. Seeded third, Mahnoor delivered a spectacular performance in the final, defeating Egypt’s top-seed Linda Elsayed 3-1 with scores of 11-8, 12-10, 5-11, and 11-6.

En route to her historic victory, Mahnoor showcased her dominance in the semi-finals with a commanding 3-1 win over Xyan Yin of Hong Kong.

Sharing her emotions on Instagram, Mahnoor called it a "dream come true," saying, “This victory is not just mine—it’s a win for Pakistan squash and for all young girls striving to make their mark. I hope this inspires others to believe in their dreams and work hard to achieve them.”

She credited her success to her coaches, Adil Atlas Khan in Pakistan and Kama Khan at the K2 Squash Club in the USA, as well as her sponsor, the BARD (Bilquis and Abdul Razzak Dawood) Foundation, for their unwavering support.

In the Boys' Under-11 category, Harmas Raja showcased exceptional skill, clinching the title with a straight-sets victory over the USA’s Archibald Anolik (11-8, 11-8, 11-8).

Harmas maintained remarkable form throughout the tournament, including a dominant 3-0 win against the USA’s Lukas Daly in the semi-finals.

The BARD Foundation, which sponsored Mahnoor, celebrated her historic win on Instagram, saying, “Her journey is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and hard work. Mahnoor’s victory is more than just a win—it’s an inspiration for every young dreamer who dares to achieve the impossible.”

“She has not only made her mark on the global stage but has also brought immense pride to the nation!”