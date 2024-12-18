Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab, KP dominate squash events

This undated photo shows an exterior view of Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad. — Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) showcased their dominance in the men’s and women’s events, respectively as the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games witnessed exciting squash finals on Wednesday at the Roshan Khan Squash Complex, Islamabad

In the men’s individual final, Punjab’s Sakhi Ullah Tareen displayed remarkable skill to clinch the gold medal, while Abdullah Nadeem Butt, also from Punjab secured the silver, cementing Punjab’s top position in the event.

KP’s Ubaidullah earned the bronze medal with a resilient performance.

In the women’s competition, KP’s Zohra Abdullah emerged as the champion, claiming the gold medal with a commanding display.

Sindh’s Damia, however, bagged silver medal, while KP’s Hira Aqeel added another bronze to her province’s tally.

Punjab emerges table tennis powerhouse

Meanwhile, Punjab emerged as the clear table tennis powerhouse at the inter-provincial games event, sweeping gold medals in both the men’s and women’s singles’ finals played at the sports complex in the federal capital.

In the men’s singles final, Punjab’s Ata Ul Manan delivered an impeccable performance, clinching the gold medal and solidifying his province’s supremacy in the event.

Usman Ahmed of KP) put up a strong fight but settled for silver. The bronze medal was shared by Punjab’s Taha Bilal and Zain Pervaiz, adding further accolades to the province’s medal tally.

In women’s singles final, Punjab’s Kalsoom Khan showcased her skill and determination to secure the gold medal. Hooria Hamim of KP earned silver medal after a valiant effort.

Sindh’s Sara Danish and Bushra Anwar both claimed bronze medals, highlighting the competitive spirit among the provinces.

The table tennis finals captivated the audience with athletes demonstrating extraordinary talent and sportsmanship.