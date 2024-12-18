President-elect Trump's 'new haircut' takes internet by storm

United States President-elect Donald Trump speaking to fans at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach in Florida, United States, December 17, 2024. — Screengrab via X/@michaelsolakie

US President-elect Donald Trump recently caught the internet's attention due to his "new hairstyle", sparking speculation among social media users.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by supporter Michael Solakiewicz, the president-elect, 78, was seen sporting a golfing attire, including a branded Trump polo shirt, at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Trump's hair in the 21-second clip appears significantly flatter or shorter — a stark contrast from the iconic bouffant hairstyle that has been a key feature of his public persona for decades.

The incoming president walks into a room to applause from his audience. He briefly stops to ask, "Is everybody having a good time?" prompting cheers, then jokingly says, "Is everybody a Republican?" earning him more applause.

It is unclear if Trump, who at a press conference on Monday was sporting his typical style, has changed his look for good or if he had just chosen a more relaxed hairstyle.

At first glance, many believed Trump had undergone a dramatic new haircut, as his hair appeared slicked down in a way that deviated from his usual voluminous style. However, some social media users believe that his supposedly new style was just a consequential bad case of "hat hair".

Meanwhile, some social media users experienced a major deja vu moment.

In June 2019, when the Republican politician was serving his first term, he ditched his trademark bouffant for a much flatter and more drawn hairstyle. While this attracted a lot of attention on social media, he quickly reverted to his standard hairstyle in subsequent days.

United States President-elect Donald Trump at McLean Bible Church in Virginia, United States. — X/@aidan_smx/File

Trump's new look was met with both praise and criticisms online.

