 
Geo News

President-elect Trump's 'new haircut' takes internet by storm

"New hairstyle" sparks speculations among social media users

By
Web Desk
|

December 18, 2024

United States President-elect Donald Trump speaking to fans at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach in Florida, United States, December 17, 2024. — Screengrab via X/@michaelsolakie
United States President-elect Donald Trump speaking to fans at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach in Florida, United States, December 17, 2024. — Screengrab via X/@michaelsolakie  

US President-elect Donald Trump recently caught the internet's attention due to his "new hairstyle", sparking speculation among social media users. 

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by supporter Michael Solakiewicz, the president-elect, 78, was seen sporting a golfing attire, including a branded Trump polo shirt, at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. 

Trump's hair in the 21-second clip appears significantly flatter or shorter — a stark contrast from the iconic bouffant hairstyle that has been a key feature of his public persona for decades.

The incoming president walks into a room to applause from his audience. He briefly stops to ask, "Is everybody having a good time?" prompting cheers, then jokingly says, "Is everybody a Republican?" earning him more applause.

It is unclear if Trump, who at a press conference on Monday was sporting his typical style, has changed his look for good or if he had just chosen a more relaxed hairstyle.

At first glance, many believed Trump had undergone a dramatic new haircut, as his hair appeared slicked down in a way that deviated from his usual voluminous style. However, some social media users believe that his supposedly new style was just a consequential bad case of "hat hair".

Meanwhile, some social media users experienced a major deja vu moment.

In June 2019, when the Republican politician was serving his first term, he ditched his trademark bouffant for a much flatter and more drawn hairstyle. While this attracted a lot of attention on social media, he quickly reverted to his standard hairstyle in subsequent days. 

United States President-elect Donald Trump at McLean Bible Church in Virginia, United States. — X/@aidan_smx/File
United States President-elect Donald Trump at McLean Bible Church in Virginia, United States. — X/@aidan_smx/File

Trump's new look was met with both praise and criticisms online.

 
— Screengrab
— Screengrab
— Screengrab
— Screengrab
— Screengrab
— Screengrab


Sara Sharif case: Father, stepmother awarded life sentence for killing daughter video
Sara Sharif case: Father, stepmother awarded life sentence for killing daughter
Father, stepmother likely to face life imprisonment for killing 10-year-old Sara Sharif
Father, stepmother likely to face life imprisonment for killing 10-year-old Sara Sharif
PM Modi's BJP proposes holding simultaneous mega polls
PM Modi's BJP proposes holding simultaneous mega polls
US closes Vanuatu embassy after damage from 7.3-magnitude quake
US closes Vanuatu embassy after damage from 7.3-magnitude quake
South Korean authorities make new attempt to raid presidential office: report
South Korean authorities make new attempt to raid presidential office: report
Syria's Jolani says rebel factions will be 'disbanded'
Syria's Jolani says rebel factions will be 'disbanded'
US detains two Iranians linked to deadly drone strike
US detains two Iranians linked to deadly drone strike
Trump muses about drones, wars and TikTok in first news conference as president-elect
Trump muses about drones, wars and TikTok in first news conference as president-elect