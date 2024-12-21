Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

Emergency personnel work at a Christmas market after a car drove into a group of people, according to local media, in Magdeburg, Germany, December 21, 2024. — Reuters

Regional premier says man was "lone attacker, 50-year-old doctor.

BMW barrells through crowd at high speed when market was filled.

Police says vehicle drove "at least 400 metres across Christmas market".



MAGDEBURG: German police arrested a Saudi Arabian man after a deadly car-ramming attack on a Christmas market Friday in which an SUV barrelled through a crowd of revellers at high speed, leaving a trail of bloody carnage.

At least two people were killed, one of them a young child, and 68 injured, said authorities in the city of Magdeburg, located about 130 kilometres (80 miles) southwest of Berlin.

The suspect was a 50-year-old medical doctor from Saudi Arabia living in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, said regional premier Reiner Haseloff, speaking at a scene cordoned off and guarded by police commandos.

"We have arrested the perpetrator, a man from Saudi Arabia, a doctor who has been in Germany since 2006," he told reporters, calling the attack a "catastrophe" for the city and the country.

"From what we currently know he was a lone attacker so we don't think there is any further danger."

German media partially named the suspect as Taleb A and said he was a doctor of psychiatry.

The black BMW barrelled through the crowd at high speed just after 7:00pm local time (1800GMT) when the market was filled with revellers.

Video footage showed the driver's arrest as police with their handguns trained shouted "lie down, hands on your back, don't move!" at the bearded man with glasses who was lying on the ground next to the heavily damaged car.

Police said the vehicle drove "at least 400 metres across the Christmas market" leaving a trail of bloodied casualties, debris and broken glass at the city's central town hall square.

Ambulances and fire engines rushed to the chaotic site, which was doused in blue police lights and wailing sirens, as badly injured people were treated on site and rushed off to hospitals.

Cries and screams rang out as around 100 emergency responders deployed to the litter-strewn market decorated with Christmas trees and festive lights.

"The pictures are terrible," said city spokesman Michael Reif.