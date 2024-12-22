 
Geo News

Trump threatens to reclaim control of Panama Canal

"Our Navy and Commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way," says US president-elect

By
AFP
|

December 22, 2024

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Centre in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024. — AFP
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Centre in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024. — AFP
  • US president-elect slams Panama Canal fees as 'ridiculous'.
  • Trumo warns Panama to ensure secure, efficient canal operation.
  • Authorities in Panama did not immediately react to Trump’s post.

WASHINGTON: The United States president-elect Donald Trump on Saturday slammed what he called unfair fees for American ships passing through the Panama Canal and threatened to demand control of the waterway be returned to Washington.

He also hinted at China’s growing influence around the canal, a worrying trend for American interests as US businesses depend on the channel to move goods between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

"Our Navy and Commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way. The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous," he said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"This complete 'rip-off' of our country will immediately stop."

The Panama Canal, which was completed by the United States in 1914, was returned to the Central American country under a 1977 deal signed by Democratic president Jimmy Carter.

Panama took full control in 1999.

"It was solely for Panama to manage, not China, or anyone else," Trump said. "We would and will NEVER let it fall into the wrong hands!"

He continued that if Panama could not ensure "the secure, efficient and reliable operation" of the channel, "then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question."

Authorities in Panama did not immediately react to Trump’s post.

Although he does not officially take office until next month, Trump has nevertheless been flexing his political influence in the waning days of President Joe Biden’s administration.

The real estate mogul boasted on the campaign trail that as an entrepreneur, he was uniquely positioned to fight for US business interests.

An estimated five percent of global maritime traffic passes through the Panama Canal, which allows ships traveling between Asia and the US East Coast to avoid the long, hazardous route around the southern tip of South America.

The main users of the passage are the United States, China, Japan and South Korea.

The Panama Canal Authority reported in October that the waterway had earned record revenues of nearly $5 billion in the last fiscal year.

Lara Trump steps back from bid to replace Senator Rubio Marco
Lara Trump steps back from bid to replace Senator Rubio Marco
Albania to suspend TikTok for one year from 2025
Albania to suspend TikTok for one year from 2025
Death toll in German Christmas market car-ramming rises to five, more than 200 injured
Death toll in German Christmas market car-ramming rises to five, more than 200 injured
Saudi Arabia condemns attack on market in Germany
Saudi Arabia condemns attack on market in Germany
US House approves bill to avert midnight shutdown, sends to Senate
US House approves bill to avert midnight shutdown, sends to Senate
Saudi man arrested after car attack on German Christmas market kills 5
Saudi man arrested after car attack on German Christmas market kills 5
What are Justin Trudeau's options in Canada's leadership crisis?
What are Justin Trudeau's options in Canada's leadership crisis?
At least two killed as driver rams car into crowded German Christmas market
At least two killed as driver rams car into crowded German Christmas market