Donald Trump sends fiery Christmas message to ‘left lunatics'

US President-elect Donald Trump gestures at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, on December 22, 2024. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump has used a series of social media posts to send Christmas Day greetings while revisiting controversial statements, including annexing Canada and purchasing Greenland, in stark contrast to President Joe Biden’s more traditional seasonal message.

While Biden posted a short, traditional seasonal message about "kindness and compassion," Trump fired off a rapid volley of three dozen posts through the day, with his Christmas messages directly addressing "radical left lunatics" and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, "whose Citizens’ Taxes are far too high."

"Merry Christmas to the Radical Left Lunatics, who are constantly trying to obstruct our Court System and our Elections," the president-elect said in one message, using his characteristically erratic style of capitalisation.

He spent Christmas day firing off on his Truth Social website about his own perceived political persecution -- a contrast to Biden’s holiday wishes "to all Americans."

The Republican’s comeback electoral win in November came on the back of heightened political polarisation and division across the country, which Trump leaned into in his posts.

Trump posted a photo showing himself as "patriot of the year," and another smirking at former president Barack Obama, a Democrat.

Others included articles praising his cabinet picks, his wish to purchase Greenland and his complaints about fees paid by US ships passing through the Panama Canal.

The president-elect again called Trudeau the "governor" of Canada, saying if the country became "our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%" and "their businesses would immediately double in size."

Trump also doubled down on his threats to demand US control of the Panama Canal, complaining that China had "illegal" influence over the waterway and that Washington "puts in Billions of Dollars in ‘repair’ money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about ‘anything.’"

Minutes later, he announced his pick of Florida politician Kevin Marino Cabrera as ambassador to Panama, "a Country that is ripping us off on the Panama Canal, far beyond their wildest dreams."