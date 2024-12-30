 
Fire in Dubai building extinguished, no casualties reported

Firefighting vehicles and ambulances reach site of incident within three minutes

December 30, 2024

Ambulances and fire brigades seen in front of the building on fire near the Mall of Emirates on December 29, 2024.— Screengrab
A fire that broke out in a building near the Mall of Emirates in Dubai on Sunday night was extinguished successfully with no injuries or fatalities reported.

Firefighting vehicles and ambulances reached the site of the incident within three minutes as per the SOPs.

Police officials stated that the fire was confined to 10-12 flats in the building. "The fire has been extinguished, and there were no injuries or fatalities," they confirmed.

Earlier today, a fire also broke out on a boat at Dubai Marina.

The blaze was brought under control within an hour, and the cooling phase began at 12:24pm. No casualties were reported. The Civil Defence did not disclose the cause of the fire.

