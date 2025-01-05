Indians thrash England restaurant's staff 'for mixing lamb and beef'

Indian national can be seen attacking restaurant worker in this screengrab, in Sheffield, England. X/@Partisan_12

A restaurant in Sheffield, England became the centre of controversy and outrage after a group of Indians reportedly vandalised the establishment and harassed its staff, citing objections to beef allegedly being served on the menu.

The incident, described by locals as an act of religious intolerance, has raised serious concerns about communal harmony in the city.

The altercation, which occurred a few months ago but recently went viral through a video on social media, has prompted widespread condemnation.

The restaurant owner, Rahimullah Khan, shared details of the incident in an interview with Geo News, shedding light on the events that unfolded.

“Indian nationals arrived at the restaurant under the influence of alcohol,” Khan explained. “After dining, they created a scene at the counter, accusing us of mixing lamb and beef."

"The management told them beef is not even on our menu," he added.

Khan further revealed that the intoxicated individuals escalated the situation by attacking a staff member and causing significant damage to the restaurant’s glass and other property.

The local police intervened, arresting those involved in the disturbance. An inquiry into the case is ongoing confirmed the restaurant owner.

The incident has sparked concern within the Sheffield community, with residents and community leaders labelling it an alarming example of religious intolerance.