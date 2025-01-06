After 18 years hiatus, West Indies arrive in Pakistan for Test series

West Indies cricket players arrive in Pakistan for two match Test series on January 6, 2025. — Screengrab/ PCB

ISLAMABAD: In their first visit to Pakistan in 18 years for the longer format of cricket, the West Indies team reached here on Monday to play a two-match Test series.

The team arrived in Islamabad on flight EK 612 from Dubai, prior to the games at the Multan Cricket Stadium later this month.

The visitors will play a three-day practice match, beginning on January 10, against the Pakistan Shaheens as part of their preparations.

Both teams will meet in Islamabad on January 6 and training sessions will take place over the next few days. On January 7, the Pakistani team will start training at the Islamabad Club. To prepare for the series, the Caribbean team will hold intensive training sessions for two days on January 8 and 9.

This tour represents a major turning point for cricket in Pakistan, as it is the first Test series the West Indies will play in Pakistan since their 2006 visit.

The West Indies have visited Pakistan three times since 2018 for limited-overs matches, but this is the first longer-format series in almost 20 years.

Pakistan and the West Indies have played 54 Test matches against each other, with Pakistan leading the head-to-head record with 21 wins. Whereas, The Windies have won 18 Tests and 15 games ended in draws.

The last Test series between the two sides took place in 2021 in the Caribbean, ending in a 1-1 draw.

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican.

Pakistan Shaheens squad: Imam-ul-Haq (captain), Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Zaryab, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Kashif Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rameez Jr., Mohammad Suleman, Musa Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir, and Saad Khan.

Pakistan Shaheens vs West Indies — Three-day warm-up matches session timings:

10 January – Day 1

Toss - 9:00 AM

1st session – 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Lunch – 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM

2nd session – 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Tea – 3:00 PM to 3:20 PM

3rd session – 3:20 PM to 4:50 PM

11 & 12 January – Day 2 & 3

1st session – 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Lunch – 12:00 PM to 12:40 PM

2nd session – 12:40 PM to 2:40 PM

Tea – 2:40 PM to 3:00 PM

3rd session – 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Two-Match Test series schedule:

First Test: January 17-21, Multan Cricket Stadium

Second Test: January 25-29, Multan Cricket Stadium