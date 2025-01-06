Pakistan's Sohail Adnan wins U13 title at British Junior Open Squash Championship

Pakistan's Sohail Adnan in action during the British Junior Open Squash Championship 2025. — Reporter

Pakistan's Sohail Adnan made history by clinching the U-13 title at the British Junior Open Squash Championship 2025, ending the nation's 18-year wait to win gold at the tournament after Nasir Iqbal in 2007.

Adnan defeated his opponent Egypt’s top-seeded player Moiz Tamir Al-Mughazi 3-2, Egypt's top-seeded player, in a nail-biting final match, with game scores of 11-5, 5-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5, reviving memories of the country’s golden era in squash.

Adnan also made it a hat-trick of titles as he had also won the US and Scottish Junior Opens in December last year, according to the British Junior Open's website.

Pakistan's Sohail Adnan and other officials celebrating victory with Pakistani flag at the British Junior Open Squash Championship 2025. — Reporter

Nasir Iqbal was the last Pakistani to win the British Junior Open title in 2007.

Earlier, the young player had secured a spot in the top eight after defeating Malaysia’s Wain Isaac Wilson in the pre-quarterfinals of the tournament with a scoreline of 11-4, 11-7, 11-5.

Adnan had also triumphed over Germany's Mats Oliver Efken and Scotland's Calum Smith 3-0, showcasing his ability to overcome strong opponents throughout the competition.

In June 2024, Adnan and seven other Pakistani players reached the semi-finals at the 31st Junior Individual Squash Championship in Islamabad.

In the quarter-finals of the U-13 category, he had defeated the 13th seed, Jackrish Kumar from Singapore, with an emphatic 11-0, 11-7, 11-3 victory.

President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated Adnan on his victory and lauded him for winning the title for the country after a lapse of 18 years.

He said Sohail Adnan brought laurels to Pakistan in the field of squash and he prays for his success in the future.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also extended heartfelt congratulations to the emerging squash talent for his remarkable victory at the prestigious British Junior Open Squash Championship.

Naqvi praised the 12-year-old for his outstanding achievement, emphasizing the significance of this victory for Pakistan.

"Sohail Adnan has brought great honour to Pakistan by clinching this title," said Naqvi. "His remarkable achievement of securing this championship after 18 years has elevated the green flag on an international stage."

"This victory is a great honor for the nation. Adnan's performance has been outstanding, and he truly deserves appreciation for his hard work and determination," Naqvi added.