Injury-time goal by Abraham hands AC Milan Italian Super Cup win

AC Milan's Rafael Leao touches the cup after collecting his winners medal during the trophy presentation, after the Italian Super Cup final against Inter Milan at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 7, 2025. — Reuters

RIYADH: Tammy Abraham’s injury-time winner sealed a remarkable turnaround as AC Milan defeated Inter Milan 3-2 in a thrilling Italian Super Cup final in Riyadh, overturning a two-goal deficit early in the game.

Inter had taken the lead through Lautaro Martinez at the end of the first half and Mehdi Taremi doubled their advantage two minutes after the break.

Milan pulled one back five minutes later with Theo Hernandez scoring directly from a free kick and Christian Pulisic equalised 10 minutes from time. The game looked set for a penalty shootout until Abraham stunned Inter by netting the late winner.

The win denied Inter what would have been an unprecedented fourth consecutive Super Cup trophy, and allowed Milan to equal Inter's haul of eight wins in the competition.