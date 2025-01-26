 
'Dancing on Ice' star Josh Jones forced to withdraw after shocking injury

Josh Jones, Tippy Packard were set to perform on 'Dancing on Ice' hours before injury forced withdrawal

January 26, 2025

Dancing on Ice star Josh Jones has sustained an injury during rehearsals.

Following the injury, Josh has been forced to withdraw from the competition.

The news was confirmed by Dancing on Ice official Instagram handle on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Just hours before the live broadcast of the ITV show, it was revealed that "Josh Jones sustained an injury during rehearsals and has had to withdraw from Dancing on Ice."

It is worth mentioning that Josh was set to perform alongside his skating partner, Tippy Packard, but the injury left him unable to continue.

However, the statement further read, "Josh and Tippy’s partnership will be greatly missed. We will be helping to support Josh and wish him well with his recovery."

Fans and fellow contestants have expressed their support for Josh. One user wrote in the comments section, "Oh that's so sad. He did so well last week and had improved so much. Hope he's better soon."

While another added, "Oh no that’s so sad hope Josh is okay."

Dame Sarah Storey also left a comment, stating, " so so sorry to read this, sending you lots of love @joshyjones92."

