Jennifer Lopez discusses challenging aspect of making 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'

Jennifer Lopez plays Ingrid Luna in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'

Jennifer Lopez is sharing an insight into the pressure of filming songs in one take for her new musical Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Lopez, 55, had an emotional moment attending the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman when the musical received a standing ovation.

Getting into the nitty gritty of filming the songs, she told People, “And it's pretty amazing when you do see it and you go, ’Oh, that was all one shot right there.’ And okay now they cut, but it's fascinating, you know, you go, ’Oh I didn't realize that even when I was watching the musicals when I was younger.’ ”

Lopez reflected, “A little extra challenge but also exhilarating, right? Like you gotta get it right. And when you nail it, everybody's like aah."

She then shared behind-the-scenes tidbits about filming the songs with co-star Diego Luna.

“I mean, when we were doing 'Everyday Man,' for whatever reason, the stages that we were filming at were raked, like very [steep],” the On The Floor hitmaker said. “And me and Diego, just kind of kept falling down and trying to do these turns and it was just like it was a nightmare.”

“It was a nightmare and we did what we could in the 4 hours we had to shoot it. It was challenging like that,” she shared.

“It was challenging in the way that indie films are challenging, where you have limited time, limited money, you gotta get it,” Lopez noted “If you don't get it, you're not doing it.”

In Kiss of the Spider Woman – which is inspired by John Kander, Fred Ebb and Terrence McNally's stage adaptation of Manuel Puig's 1976 novel of the same name – Jennifer Lopez plays movie star Ingrid Luna.