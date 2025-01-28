Eva Longoria opens up about her son's unique interests

Eva Longoria, an American actress and producer, sat down for an interview with People where she opened up about her life and her 6 year old son, Santiago.

Discussing what it is like to live between Spain and Mexico like she has for the past few years, she explained, “I think the easiest way to get to know a culture is through food, and I love food. So I think for me, my lifestyle of living is being a citizen of the world, and also showing my son the world. I think he's so smart and bright.”

Claiming that her son “eats everything”, she elaborated, “I'm going to Paris. He goes, ‘Bring me back some macarons.’ He knows that comes from Paris. Or I'll say, ‘We're going to go to Spain,’ and he's like, ‘Oh my God, are we going to have paella?’ So it's really sweet to see him also growing up with this appreciation of worldly cultures.”

Expressing her own interest in different cuisines, the actress stated, “Mexico has the best breakfasts in the world. I feel like the rest of the world is so boring with breakfast. France is croissant, coffee.”

“Spain is toast and coffee. America's bacon and eggs, like, okay. Where in Mexico you have so many options. You have chilaquiles, you have molletes, you have huevos rancheros, huevos divorciados, pan dulce. It's endless. It's endless. So I love breakfasts in Mexico,” she continued.

As for Spain, Longoria proudly concluded, “I love everything.”