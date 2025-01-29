Selena Gomez makes rare comment after tearful video

Selena Gomez has made a shocking remark after breaking down into tears in an emotional video.

On Monday, Gomez posted a tearful video on Instagram Stories, where she addressed Donald Trump’s plan to deport millions of immigrants.

The singer and actress, who is herself of Mexican descent, expressed her sadness over the deportation of immigrants.

However, the heartbreaking video caught the attention of Sam Parker, a former Republican Senate candidate from Utah, who wrote on X (Former Twitter), "Deport Selena Gomez."

The People You Know crooner quickly responded to Parker’s tweet. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Oh, Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat.”

It is worth mentioning that in a later-deleted video, Gomez stated, “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand.”

With tears in her eyes, the Only Murders in the Building actress added, “I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”