Photo: Angelina Jolie hailed for doing her own singing in 'Maria'

Angelina Jolie played the iconic role of Maria Callas in her biopic.

As per a new report of Us Weekly, the actress was hailed for “doing her own singing” in the movie by Laverne Cox.

Speaking to the outlet, the source recently shared, “The movie I’m obsessed with right now is Maria starring Angelina Jolie.” “

She also admitted, “I’m an opera girl. I love opera. I love Maria Callas. I love Angelina Jolie,” claiming, “I love that she did her own singing. Brilliant.”

It is pertinent to mention that Angelina Jolie did never had a penchant for the art as a previous report established that she came a long way to do her own singing.

Last year, Eric Vetro, Angelina’s vocal coach, told the outlet about her training, “Angelina never sang at all, even avoiding singing ‘Happy Birthday’ in a group initially, [which] made it feel like a daunting task.”

“She is a force of nature in the very best way and throws herself fully into whatever it is she is wanting to achieve, so I had no doubt at all that she would be able to pull it off. She also had developed a great love of opera and a deep respect for Maria Callas, and so I think that helped drive her dedication to getting it right,” he recalled in this report.