Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘picking moments' over scathing article

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept silent amid scathing attacks from media for a key reason.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been called the ‘local villains’ of Montecito by insiders in a Vanity Fair article, are avoiding to add fuel to fire.

Royal expert Alisa Anderson, during a recent episode of Hello!'s A Right Royal Podcast said: "If you start adding fuel to the fire, then you're just elongating a story. So, I think there are times to stand up and be counted, and there are times to say nothing."

Ailsa continued: "I think actually they're right. Just let it go and move forward. Otherwise, they'll be creating a story, a further story of their own making."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.