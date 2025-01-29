Justin Baldoni wants Blake Lively to financially suffer through lawsuit?

Justin Baldoni, who has counter filed a lawsuit of whooping $400 million against Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, reportedly wants the couple to suffer financially.

An insider, while discussing the actual reason behind It Ends with Us director-actor’s counter lawsuit against his costar, revealed to DailyMail.com, that he wants to bankrupt them.

According to the source, the Jane the Virgin alum deduced the figure from the Hollywood A-list couple's reported net worth, who reportedly has a combined net worth of $380 million.

The source dished out, “If they (Reynolds and Lively) were successful in their pursuits, Justin would have lost everything he has and everything he has ever worked for.”

Moreover, after the Gossip Girl alum's claims against the actor, Baldoni has already lost out on thousands since being dropped by his agent.

“He has already lost jobs including the podcast and he was dropped by his agent. Prior to this he was flourishing,” they claimed.

It all started when Lively in late December, sued Baldoni of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and starting a smear campaign against her to ruin her reputation during filming of the romantic drama film, based on 2016 novel by Colleen Hoover.

The 41-year-old actor, earlier this month in response countersued, claiming that the 37-year-old actress' allegations were false.