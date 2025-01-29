Jimmy Fallon debuts new performance to take over Broadway

Jimmy Fallon debuts new performance

The Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon has officially added Broadway to his list of accomplishments.

The comedian, 50, has hit another milestone with his Broadway debut on Tuesday, Jan. 28, joining the star-studded cast of All In: Comedy about Love by Simon Rich.

The play will feature a humorous take on original stories about heartbreak, marriage, dating and more by Rich — a former writer on SNL known for his humorist writing.

The play is directed by Alex Timber, with SNL's Lorne Michaels being one of its producers.

Fallon will share the stage with many other stars, namely, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aidy Bryant and Nick Kroll. He will be performing up till the 2nd of February.

The official social media account for the show has mentioned that the show will also feature musical performances by the husband-wife duo The Bengsons, on hits from The Magnetic Fields including tunes from the popular album 69 Love Songs.