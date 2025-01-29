BLACKPINK Jisoo's next big career plan revealed

The 30 year old Kpop idol, has officially announced her new musical journey as she expands her solo career into Hollywood.

On January 28, Warner Records publicized a global solo deal with Jisoo via its official social media channels, "We are thrilled to welcome Korean superstar and BLACKPINK member Jisoo to Warner Records."

Jisoo also shared her pleasure, stating, "I’m looking forward to this new musical journey ahead. I’m always grateful for BLINKs who support me." She added, "This is just the beginning. I’m excited to create incredible moments with Warner Records."

For those unversed, Warner Records is a leading label under Warner Music Group (WMG), with significant influence in the global music industry, including the U.S. market.

With the signup with Warner Records, the album's American promotions will be taken care of by them. The singer is set to make her solo comeback on February 14th with her mini-album Amortage.

Pertinent to this, in December 2023, Jisoo renewed her contract with YG Entertainment for BLACKPINK’s group activities but elected to manage her solo career independently, founding her own label, BLISSO.