Princess Beatrice follows in Harry and Meghan's footsteps as she gives birth

Princess Beatrice honored her grandmother late Queen Elizabeth II by naming her newborn daughter after the late monarch.

Born on January 22, the daughter of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has been named Athena Elizabeth Rose, said a statement issued by the royal family.

The statement said that the baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces and King Charles and Queen Camilla and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news.

"Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena’s older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter Lilibet, a childhood nickname of Queen Elizabeth, after they had stepped down form their royal duties.

Multiple media organizations in the UK had reported that the Queen was not happy with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for using her nickname. But none of the reports could be independently confirmed.

The Queen died in September 2022 at the age of 96.








