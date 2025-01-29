Travis Kelce highlights Taylor Swift’s impressive social skill

Travis Kelce is impressed by girlfriend Taylor Swift’s ability to break the ice.

Travis and brother Jason Kelce sat down with pals Brandon Borders and Jake Chatzky for their podcast New Heights’ latest episode.

The pals discussed Brandon and Jake’s recent visit to the VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium where they witnessed the Chiefs earn their spot in the upcoming Super Bowl.

Recalling their meeting with Swift, Brandon said: “We walked in the door, and — I'll give this away — she said our names immediately. It was like, ‘Oh my God. Brandon, Jake, finally!’ We were floored.”

Jake chimed in, noting that it “shook us immediately” and “threw” them.

“She knows how to break the ice. She does,” Travis added proudly. “She's a pro at it.”

“Probably read that Jake and I were terrified,” Brandon quipped. “She's like, ‘I'm sensing a lot of middle school dance energy from these two.’ ”

Brandon then noted that the Midnights creator was “very complimentary” of the New Heights podcast and Travis said she listens to it every week.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were first linked in July 2023 and made their relationship official in September when the Love Story hitmaker attended his match.