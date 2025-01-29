Meryl Streep made narrow escape from LA wildfire

Meryl Streep’s struggle to evacuate from her LA home just came to light.

As per one of New York Magazine’s latest articles, writer Abe Streep just came forward about his aunt, the award-winning iconic actress has to “cut a car-size hole” in her fence to evacuate her home.

Earlier this month, when Los Angeles was engulfed with raging infernos, making 170,000 people leave their home behind and claiming the lives of 29 people, Meryl received an order to evacuate on January 8, just a day after the fires had started.

“Evacuation mandates were sent across the city. My aunt Meryl Streep received an order to evacuate on January 8, but when she tried to leave, she discovered that a large tree had fallen over in her driveway, blocking her only exit,” Abe wrote.

Further detailing the horrific challenge, he continued, “Determined to make it out, she borrowed wire cutters from a neighbor, cut a car-size hole in the fence she shared with the neighbors on the other side, and drove through their yard to escape.”

Many A-list celebrities, including Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton, Adam Brody, and Anthony Hopkins, lost their homes in the fire and now, on January 30, a Fire Aid is scheduled to be held in LA to raise money for the victims and affected.

Renowned artists such as Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Joni Mitchell, Red Hot Chili Peppers, U2, Green Day, and Sting are all expected to take the stage.