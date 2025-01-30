Oprah Winfrey pens emotional note on her big day: ‘All things are possible'

Oprah Winfrey penned down a sentimental note to herself, reflecting on her upbringing.

The legendary talk show host took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, January 29, to share a lengthy gratitude tribute on her 71st birthday and advised her followers to be grateful of the blessings of life.

“So grateful to celebrate another trip around the sun for me—the 71st!” Oprah began. “It all started by two people, my father Vernon and mother Vernita. My first 6 years of life, I was raised by my grandmother who gave me my life’s greatest gift. She taught me I was God’s child. ‘All things are possible,’ she would tell me and I believed her.”

“Those early years in rural Mississippi didn’t seem so miraculous at the time,” she continued. “Now I know, every breath, every choice defines the greater outcome. And I grew up loving trees and big skirts and books. I much later realized you don’t become what you want, not even your greatest desires. You become what you Believe.”

“That we get to be human and have a chance every day to grow better is a miracle. I never imagined seeing 71. So today I’m giving all praises to my miraculous time here on earth as God’s child," the TV host said, concluding, “Thank you all for your kind birthday words of affirmation today, I feel them all. It’s my love language.”

Along with caption Oprah posted snaps of herself posing with a book with messages from her loved ones gifted by her longtime pal Maria Shriver.