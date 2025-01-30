Molly Shannon drops surprising details about Jennifer Aniston’s 'SNL' stint

January 30, 2025
Molly Shannon recently looked back on Jennifer Aniston’s time hosting Saturday Night Live.
For the 50th anniversary of the famous sketch show, the 60-year-old actress talked about working with some of her favourite celebrity hosts.
She did this in a joint interview with Seth Meyers, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang.
Shannon recalled how the FRIENDS star was “very laid back” and wearing a “big wedding ring” during her appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live.
The Superstar actress said, "I remember being like, 'Ooh, that's so cool. Jennifer Aniston.’ And she had a big wedding ring on and she was just [an] easygoing professional; [she] had been in television for a long time."
Moving forward, Shannon also talked about working with Cameron Diaz by saying, "During the rehearsal, she would just eat salads, lots of greens. And I was like, 'I want to be like Cameron Diaz and just eat salad.'"
"You know what I mean? Isn't that funny?" the Only Murders in the Building star laughingly added.
For the unversed, Aniston has hosted Saturday Night Live two times; first she hosted in 1999 and then again in 2004.
Notably, when the Just Go with It star first hosted the show, she was engaged to Brad Pitt and wore a diamond and platinum ring.
It is pertinent to mention that Saturday Night Live airs every Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.