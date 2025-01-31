Kate Middleton earns praise for her 'insightful questions' during Ty Hafan visit

Kate Middleton followed Princess Diana's footsteps as she visited Ty Hafan, a children's hospice in Wales on January 30, 2025.

As the hospice's patron, Kate was praised by the staff for her genuine warmth and engagement with the children and families during her visit, according to PEOPLE Magazine.

Tracy Jones, director of family wellbeing services said of the Princess of Wales that "she immediately gravitated to the children and families — she spent quality time talking to every child and their parents."

Calling the visit "most inspiring" Tracy said, "She’s so natural and has such an aura of engagement about her." She added, "She crouched down and was straightaway on the level of the children. If they were in a wheelchair she crouched at that level, if they were on the floor she would be at the level. We were seriously impressed with how she could stay in a crouch as it’s not that comfortable!"

Moreover, Tracy revealed that Princess Kate also asked some "insightful questions" saying, "Every child she engaged with, she asked how they used the hospice and what the hospice and the wider service meant to them — really getting to understand [what] the daily life is like for the families and what the hospice does to balance some of that challenge."

Many of the families who met Princess of Wales were touched by her down-to-earth, calming presence.

Additionally, Candice Jones, who lost her daughter, Winnie, in 2023, commented, "She gave such a calm vibe."

"You’d never say she was the Princess of Wales. She was so calm and relaxed and welcoming. She wanted to know about us rather than us wanting to know about her," Candice added further.