Cara Delevingne reacts to pal Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce

Cara Delevingne shares her thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance

January 31, 2025

Cara Delevingne is "so, so happy" for her pal Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce.

The model and actress reacted to the singer sensation's new relationship in a conversation with E! News.

"I'm so, so happy for her," said Cara. "There's definitely something very different about them."

"I'm always rooting for my girl,” added the Only Murders in the Building actress.

Recently, an insider spilled to People magazine that the romance between Taylor and Travis is getting "more serious."

"It's quickly turning more serious. They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values," the source told the outlet.

