Kensington Palace takes big step after Kate Middleton latest honour

Kate Middleton became Patron of Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice and visited the facility near Cardiff, which supports families in Wales to enable children with life-shortening conditions to live fulfilling lives.

The charity announced, “We were delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales to Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice this morning.

“At the end of the visit The Princess had her handprint taken which will now join the handprints of hundreds of children with life-shortening conditions and their families supported by Tŷ Hafan in the 26 years since we opened our doors.”

Following Kate Middleton’s honour, according to the GB News, Kensington Palace has arranged for a donation of musical instruments to be provided to the children's hospice, so they can provide more music therapy sessions.

The charity also says, “The announcement was made as part of a visit to Tŷ Hafan this morning when we welcomed Her Royal Highness to our hospice, where she spent time with children, families and staff.”



