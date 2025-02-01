Tom Brady sends big message to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady is reportedly looking to sell his Miami bachelor pad, which also happens to be his former marital home with Gisele Bundchen.

A source, who spilled the beans on the retired NFL quarterback's plan with the $17 million home, also cleared up potential speculations surrounding the move.

"If he gets an offer, he’ll just downsize, not leave Miami," the source told People Magazine.

Brady and Bündchen, 44, moved to Florida from their Massachusetts home in 2020. The soon-to-be-sold mansion in the exclusive enclave of Indian Creek was their first purchase after they initially rented a mansion owned by Derek Jeter.

However, the couple had paid $17 million only for the plot on the South Florida island and then built the 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 5,700 sq. ft. mansion over it and hired architect Scott Mitchell to design it.

The home is estimated to be at $28.6 million in value, per Zillow's listing in 2023.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has previously shared several snaps of the modern, waterfront mansion on Instagram, including of the glass exterior of the house, the pool, its views of the ocean, and its living room and kitchen.

After their split, Brady rented out a luxury Miami condo unit at the Fendi Chateau in nearby Miami Beach, People Magazine previously reported.

Bündchen and Brady, who divorced in October 2022, share a son Benjamin, 14, and a daughter Vivian, 11. Brady is also dad to son Jack, 17, with his ex Bridget Moynahan, 53.

On the work front, Brady has been an NFL analyst for Fox and become a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Aces.