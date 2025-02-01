 
Geo News

Vanessa Bryant honours late husband Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant pays late husband Kobe a small tribute ahead of the August release of her book 'Mamba & Mambacita Forever'

By
Web Desk
|

February 01, 2025

Vanessa Bryant honours late husband Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant honours late husband Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant is remembering her late husband Kobe Bryant as the countdown begins to her upcoming book intended to honour the Bryants.

The philanthropist and model, 42, took to Instagram Stories on Thursday with two photos of her late husband, less than one week after the fifth death anniversary of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's tragic deaths.

The first photo was of her and the basketball champion walking hand-in-hand through a stadium tunnel, set to the tune of the song Paradise by Sade.

Vanessa Bryant honours late husband Kobe Bryant

The lyrics "Feels like you're mine/ Feels right, so fine/ I'm yours, you're mine/ Like paradise" emerged over the Story.

The second snap showed the couple all smiles as the late NBA star could be seen sitting on his wife's lap while they rode a golf cart.

Next up was a well-known shot of Kobe in his Lakers jersey holding a young Gianna as she embraced her dad's face. Vanessa set the snap to the tunes of Adele's song My Little Love.

The recent social media tribute also follows the January 22 announcement of the upcoming release of her book Mamba & Mambacita.

The book, which is slated for an August 19 release, will serve as a catalogue of over 100 public murals and their accompanying stories that honoured the Bryants.

The book's release happens to be scheduled just days before the official Kobe Bryant Day, which falls every August 24 since his and his daughter's tragic death on January 26, 2020.

Rapper YFN Lucci released from prison after nearly 4 years
Rapper YFN Lucci released from prison after nearly 4 years
Pamela Anderson makes shock claim about Trump's party
Pamela Anderson makes shock claim about Trump's party
Zoe Saldana condemns Karla Sofia Gascon's old posts
Zoe Saldana condemns Karla Sofia Gascon's old posts
'Relaxed' Justin Bieber committed to making new music: Source
'Relaxed' Justin Bieber committed to making new music: Source
Kylie Jenner's kids love Timothee Chalamet's presence: Report
Kylie Jenner's kids love Timothee Chalamet's presence: Report
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin trying best to balance duties: Source
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin trying best to balance duties: Source
Pete Davidson makes welcoming gesturing to Savannah Guthrie
Pete Davidson makes welcoming gesturing to Savannah Guthrie
Pete Davidson confesses playing ‘the girl' role in past relationships
Pete Davidson confesses playing ‘the girl' role in past relationships