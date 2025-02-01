Vanessa Bryant honours late husband Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant is remembering her late husband Kobe Bryant as the countdown begins to her upcoming book intended to honour the Bryants.

The philanthropist and model, 42, took to Instagram Stories on Thursday with two photos of her late husband, less than one week after the fifth death anniversary of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's tragic deaths.

The first photo was of her and the basketball champion walking hand-in-hand through a stadium tunnel, set to the tune of the song Paradise by Sade.

The lyrics "Feels like you're mine/ Feels right, so fine/ I'm yours, you're mine/ Like paradise" emerged over the Story.

The second snap showed the couple all smiles as the late NBA star could be seen sitting on his wife's lap while they rode a golf cart.

Next up was a well-known shot of Kobe in his Lakers jersey holding a young Gianna as she embraced her dad's face. Vanessa set the snap to the tunes of Adele's song My Little Love.

The recent social media tribute also follows the January 22 announcement of the upcoming release of her book Mamba & Mambacita.

The book, which is slated for an August 19 release, will serve as a catalogue of over 100 public murals and their accompanying stories that honoured the Bryants.

The book's release happens to be scheduled just days before the official Kobe Bryant Day, which falls every August 24 since his and his daughter's tragic death on January 26, 2020.