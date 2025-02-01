Photo: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin trying best to balance duties: Source

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are the parents of Jack Blues Bieber.

As per the latest findings of Us Weekly, “Justin and Hailey are both trying their best to balance parenting and their lives.”

The source also shared that their married life has gotten a lot better since their vow renewal ceremony last year.

“They have a different marriage now,” the source noted and concluded, “their priorities have shifted.”

According to an earlier report of Us Weekly, the fashion mogul is super focused on the health and well-being of her baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber.

The source said of the 28-year-old mother that Hailey’s “main priority is being a mom right now.”

Moreover, the doting mother put her business engagements aside and stepped into her mother zone.

Before concluding, the insider confided that ever since she took Jack in her arms, Hailey has been “over the moon and in mom zone, and completely focused on the health of the baby.”