Guy Pearce dishes on how he control his career: 'The way I wanted'

Guy Pearce gets candid about his career in Hollywood

February 01, 2025

Guy Pearce has shared insights how he handled his career in industry.

In an interview with Hello!, the Australian actor candidly talked about the choices he made for his career.

"I wanted to handle Hollywood, the way I wanted to handle it,” the Memory actor began by saying.

"A lot of people would say I messed up my career because I didn't go and do big superhero movies like I should have, but I didn't want to go."

"If I got offered a good job in America, great, I'd do it. And if I wasn't getting work in America, I'd just work at home in Australia," the 57-year-old actor added.

Pearce was casted in Australian movies Swinging Safari, The Rover, Animal Kingdom and also in The Proposition.

Previously, Pearce explained to Independent about his preference in filming movies, he said, “I was extremely picky.”

"I had people around me saying I should do a superhero film, but I was only interested in films that felt heavy and psychological.”

"I’d done five films back-to-back and was pretty spent, turning up to work every morning and growling at people.”

“I was battling with myself all the time over whether it’s just ridiculous and childish, faking stuff for a living," the Memento actor concluded. 

