Karla Sofía Gascón breaks silence on controversial tweets

Karla Sofía Gascón created history by becoming the first openly trans performer nominated at the Academy Awards for her role in Emilia Pérez.

But in the wake of the resurfacing of her old offensive tweets about Muslim dress, George Floyd and the Oscars.

The actress has previously apologized for her past tweets and deactivated her X account.

Now, in a statement on social media in Spanish, “Anyone who knows me knows that I am not a racist,” noting “(you will be surprised when you find out that one of the most important people in my current life and that I love the most is Muslim).”

She continued that she’s not “any of the things for which I have been judged and condemned without trial and without option to explain.”

Further, Karla reflected that she “fought for a more just society and for a world of freedom, peace, and love. I will never support wars, religious extremism or the oppression of races and peoples.”

Responding to her old past posts, Karla said, “I recognize, through tears, that they have already won, they have achieved their objective, to stain my existence with lies or things taken out of context.”

“They have created posts as if I were insulting even my colleagues, things that I wrote to glorify as if they were criticism, jokes as if they were reality, words that without the background only seem like hate,” the 52-year-old added. “All as long as I don’t win anything and sink.”

She again doubled down on her apology note “to all those who have felt bad about my way of expressing myself at any stage of my life.”

“I don’t care if you win anything, I just want you to be well and not get hurt. Mom, life has put me here to send a message of hope and love in this world, and I am going to fulfill it,” Karla concluded.