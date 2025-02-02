Myles Smith eyes collaboration with Ed Sheeran

Myles Smith just expressed his wish to work with Ed Sheeran.

The current recipient of the BRIT Awards’ Rising Star prize, revealed that he is eager to work with the Mathematics tour headliner, the folk-rock band Mumford and Sons and Grammy nominated Irish musician, Noah Kahan.

In his conversation with Guitar.com, Smith said, “I’d love to have a song with Ed, one with Mumford and Sons, and Noah Kahan."

After releasing his recent collaboration with James Bay, titled, Waste, Smith also mentioned how he never wants to remain restricted to one area of work.

“It’s nice that I’m being recognised and that my music’s going far and wide, but I also never want to box myself into one category,” he said.

Smith continued, “It’s about treading the line of accepting and embracing the music that I make and the things I love to do, but also letting people know that there are many angles and different shades of what I do.”

Before signing onto the record label RCA in 2023, Myles Smith also explained how before availing the opportunity he wanted to make sure of his self-awareness.

He stated: "I didn’t ever want to go to a major label without fully knowing who I was, what I wanted to be, and how I wanted to present myself to the world.

"I had a lot of grasp of who I was as a person, as an artist, and so I wasn’t comfortable doing anything before that point,” the Stargazing hitmaker further said.

Myles Smith also voiced his goals and what he intends on doing through his work, saying, “It always comes back to me wanting to let people know that it’s okay to show how they’re feeling and not to be ashamed or scared – for them to be unequivocally themselves in everything that they do and present. That’s always going to be the core of my music.”