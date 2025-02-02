 
Katy Perry gets honest about negative reviews

Katy Perry opens up about the advice her therapist gave to her

February 02, 2025

Katy Perry released her album 143 last year. But it was opened to mixed reviews. 

In an interview with People, the Dark Horse hitmaker reflected on her way of tackling the negative reviews.

Recalling her therapist's advice on bad reviews, she said, "You shouldn't read it when it's good. You shouldn't read it when it's bad."

"My therapist said something that really changed my life. What anybody thinks about you is none of your business. It's what you think about yourself," she continued.

Besides this, Katy said she wanted to make a difference to her fans through her music.

"I created this album out of a real shift in my life when I became a mother, and I really tapped into that feminine divine energy. The messages on it are celebratory. They're about love," she shared.

Katy concluded that the music "celebrates love and this unconditional love that I have been looking for my whole life and never really knew existed. "

