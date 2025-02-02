 
Geo News

Kevin Costner changes mind about Jennifer Lopez romance post Christine Baumgartner engagement?

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner parted ways after 20 years of marriage

By
Web Desk
|

February 02, 2025

Photo: Kevin Costner changes mind about Jennifer Lopez romance post Christine Baumgartner engagement?
Photo: Kevin Costner changes mind about Jennifer Lopez romance post Christine Baumgartner engagement?

Kevin Costner is reportedly not in a rush to get into a relationship.

As per the newest findings of Daily Mail, the American actor and filmmaker is focused on his new projects.

“As far as dating, Kevin said it's just not a priority right now,” claimed a source after sharing that Kevin ‘felt sucker-punched’ when he got to know about Christine Baumgartner’s engagement.

For those unversed, Christine, Kevin’s former wife, exchanged rings with his close pal Josh Connor earlier this week. The news was reportedly broken to Kevin by his kids.

The source went on to add, “He said he's not opposed to it and if it happens it happens.”

It is safe to say that Kevin’s former desperation to find love again, despite Jennifer Lopez dating rumours, has seemingly subsided. 

Earlier, a source established, “He’s under a lot of pressure right now to look his best."

"He’s doing so many media appearances — not to mention he’s on the prowl again and wants to snag a younger woman — so he’s been a lot more critical of his aging face,” they concluded. 

Katy Perry reveals major shift in identity post COVID-19: 'A lot changed'
Katy Perry reveals major shift in identity post COVID-19: 'A lot changed'
Kanye West claims to be 'billionaire'
Kanye West claims to be 'billionaire'
Prince Harry's security matters more than ever as he challenges court ruling
Prince Harry's security matters more than ever as he challenges court ruling
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'pinch point' from scathing article revealed video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'pinch point' from scathing article revealed
Kanye West, Taylor Swift 15-year feud ends with new move?
Kanye West, Taylor Swift 15-year feud ends with new move?
Renee Zellweger 'could have died' while preparing for Bridget Jones role
Renee Zellweger 'could have died' while preparing for Bridget Jones role
Prince Harry sees possibility of making amends with Prince William
Prince Harry sees possibility of making amends with Prince William
Dua Lipa's advice on recording good music: 'Nothing more exciting'
Dua Lipa's advice on recording good music: 'Nothing more exciting'