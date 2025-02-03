Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' alleged statement to Justin Baldoni revealed

Justin Baldoni has made another shocking move in his legal battle with Blake Lively.

The actor and director is embroiled in a legal dispute with Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, over the promotion of their film It Ends With Us.

As per legal filings shared by Baldoni on his website, Lively and Reynolds allegedly drafted a statement asking him to take responsibility for the negative press surrounding the film's production.

Written in August 2024, the statement read, "It Ends with Us was a troubled production which we take full accountability for. We are very sorry to everyone we caused upset to privately and publicly."

"Blake Lively, [author] Colleen Hoover, the entire cast and crew led with professionalism every step of the way, any negativity aimed at them is ours to own. We mutually agreed that the cast would be promoting the film separately and understood why," it continued.

It further read, "...We hold ourselves accountable, it's not anyone's job but ours and that's part of being 'man enough.' We will practice what we preach. We are learning and growing from the experience and we thank everyone for their patience as we find a better way to proceed…"

However, Baldoni's team claims that they rejected the statement, arguing that it was "vague, implies culpability without substance, and fails to address the issues at hand."