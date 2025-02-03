Kate Middleton focuses on her family and well being as she avoids negativity

Kate Middleton doesn’t harbour any negativity towards Meghan Markle as she focuses on her family and health after cancer recovery.

According to a new report, seeing Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, struggles to make a career comeback does not bring joy to the Princess of Wales.

Meghan has been receiving scathing criticism ever since she made her social media comeback. The backlash increased after she and Prince Harry stepped out to provide to the victims of the horrible California wildfires.

However, an insider told Closer Magazine that Kate was not happy seeing Meghan getting criticised as she does not want to harbour any ill will against Meghan.

The insider said Kate’s priority is her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and supporting the royal family.

“Even though their new life in America doesn’t appear to be going the way they want it to, Kate would never take pleasure out of revelling in that,” the insider said of recent backlash the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are receiving.

“She doesn’t wish harm on anyone,” the source added. “She must remain focused on her own life, which is her children, flying the flag for the royals – but most importantly, her own health.”

“She is so thrilled to be in the clear and doing better, and doesn’t want any negativity affecting that.”