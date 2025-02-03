 
Geo News

Amanda Holden honors late son Theo on his 14th death anniversary in touching post

The presenter lost her son Theo during the seventh month of pregnancy in 2011

By
Web Desk
|

February 03, 2025

Amanda Holden honors late son Theo on his 14th death anniversary in touching post
Amanda Holden honors late son Theo on his 14th death anniversary in touching post

Amanda Holden penned down a sentimental note to her stillborn son Theo.

The 53-year-old host took to her official Instagram account to grieve her baby boy's 14th death anniversary.

"Our beautiful boy would have been 14 today," Holden captioned the heartbreaking post.

The presenter, who has been vocal about her painful still birth experience, lost her son on the seventh month of pregnancy in 2011 and had to have a cesarean following a routine check revelation that revealed the baby's heart had stopped.

Previously on her radio show Heart Breakfast, which airs on Heart UK, Holden looked back on her painful experience of her son Theo's stillbirth on Nurses Day.

"I personally would love to thank the nurses," she began

The radio host went on to say, "I know I talk about this a lot. And I never know whether I talk too much about it. But obviously, when we lost our son Theo to a stillbirth the hospital where I was looked after was unbelievable."

"Jacki Nash got me through so much, Pippa Nightingale and Natalie Carter," the mother of two added.

It is pertinent to mention that Holden tied the knot with husband Chris Hughes in 2008 and welcomed two daughters together, 19-year-old Alexa and 12-year-old Hollie.

King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘private' 20th wedding anniversary plans laid bare video
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘private' 20th wedding anniversary plans laid bare
Jessica Simpson gives insights into upcoming music after Eric Johnson split
Jessica Simpson gives insights into upcoming music after Eric Johnson split
Patrick Schwarzenegger shares secret of his 10-year romance with Abby Champion
Patrick Schwarzenegger shares secret of his 10-year romance with Abby Champion
Kanye West tweets apology to Kamala Harris kids video
Kanye West tweets apology to Kamala Harris kids
Critics get honest about Benedict Cumberbatch's new film
Critics get honest about Benedict Cumberbatch's new film
Blac Chyna slams Tristan Thompson for making comments about daughter Dream
Blac Chyna slams Tristan Thompson for making comments about daughter Dream
Kate Middleton decides to end 'major' practice
Kate Middleton decides to end 'major' practice
Saquon Barkley gets engaged to longtime love Anna Congdon
Saquon Barkley gets engaged to longtime love Anna Congdon