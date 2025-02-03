Amanda Holden honors late son Theo on his 14th death anniversary in touching post

Amanda Holden penned down a sentimental note to her stillborn son Theo.

The 53-year-old host took to her official Instagram account to grieve her baby boy's 14th death anniversary.

"Our beautiful boy would have been 14 today," Holden captioned the heartbreaking post.

The presenter, who has been vocal about her painful still birth experience, lost her son on the seventh month of pregnancy in 2011 and had to have a cesarean following a routine check revelation that revealed the baby's heart had stopped.

Previously on her radio show Heart Breakfast, which airs on Heart UK, Holden looked back on her painful experience of her son Theo's stillbirth on Nurses Day.

"I personally would love to thank the nurses," she began

The radio host went on to say, "I know I talk about this a lot. And I never know whether I talk too much about it. But obviously, when we lost our son Theo to a stillbirth the hospital where I was looked after was unbelievable."

"Jacki Nash got me through so much, Pippa Nightingale and Natalie Carter," the mother of two added.

It is pertinent to mention that Holden tied the knot with husband Chris Hughes in 2008 and welcomed two daughters together, 19-year-old Alexa and 12-year-old Hollie.