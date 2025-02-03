Liam Payne to be honored at the 2025 Grammy Awards

Liam Payne to be honored at 2025 Grammy Awards

Liam Payne will be honored at the 2025 Grammy Awards three months after his tragic death.

The singer-singerwriter's fan was hoping that the One Direction band members, including Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan would reunite to honor their late friend at the annual award ceremony.

But the executive producer of the Grammys show, Ben Winston confirmed that they are not performing.

However, Winston revealed that the late singer will receive a tribute during the In Memoriam section.

"It is a very difficult time. Losing Liam was very, very tough. No doubt about it. But, no, there will be no One Direction performance,' he told Entertainment Tonight.

"He was the most beautiful, wonderful boy and I love him very, very much. He is in, of course, our In Memoriam, without question," he gushed.

"Actually that [Payne's passing] is a very sad thing for me — when you are going through rehearsals and seeing the clips and a guy that was sat in this office four weeks before that tragedy happened, Winston added.

It is pertinent to mention that Payne passed away after falling from the third-floor balcony of his room in a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.