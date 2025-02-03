 
Geo News

King Charles to outshine Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with new move

King Charles is expected to leave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle behind with new documentary

By
Web Desk
|

February 03, 2025

King Charles to outshine Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with new move
King Charles to outshine Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with new move

King Charles is expected to outshine Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with his upcoming documentary on Amazon Prime.

The documentary, focused on environmental issues, will have a bigger audience than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, claimed a royal expert.

Speaking with The Sun, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said the monarch’s documentary isn’t about chasing ratings but spreading awareness unlike Meghan’s new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. 

"The film will have kudos and get a wider audience because of King Charles's involvement,” the expert said. "He has given speeches on the environment since 1970.”

He added, "Harmony is philosophical, about the imbalance between mankind and nature and the need to rectify this."

Fitzwilliams continued "The film will seek to spread the word rather than seek top ratings as the topic is challenging and philosophy normally attracts few devotees.

"The King will reportedly be making minimal appearances personally. Amazon Prime are making it, it isn't a ratings chaser like Meghan's With Live, Meghan.

"There is no similarity whatsoever."

Troye Sivan reveals his secret to dream manifestation
Troye Sivan reveals his secret to dream manifestation
Liam Payne to be honored at the 2025 Grammy Awards
Liam Payne to be honored at the 2025 Grammy Awards
Law Roach stays mum when asked about Zendaya's engagement
Law Roach stays mum when asked about Zendaya's engagement
Demi Moore's 'support system' revealed amid comeback
Demi Moore's 'support system' revealed amid comeback
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘private' 20th wedding anniversary plans laid bare video
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘private' 20th wedding anniversary plans laid bare
Amanda Holden honors late son Theo on his 14th death anniversary in touching post
Amanda Holden honors late son Theo on his 14th death anniversary in touching post
Jessica Simpson gives insights into upcoming music after Eric Johnson split
Jessica Simpson gives insights into upcoming music after Eric Johnson split
Emma Roberts debuts new 'sunrise red' look
Emma Roberts debuts new 'sunrise red' look