King Charles to outshine Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with new move

King Charles is expected to outshine Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with his upcoming documentary on Amazon Prime.

The documentary, focused on environmental issues, will have a bigger audience than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, claimed a royal expert.

Speaking with The Sun, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said the monarch’s documentary isn’t about chasing ratings but spreading awareness unlike Meghan’s new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

"The film will have kudos and get a wider audience because of King Charles's involvement,” the expert said. "He has given speeches on the environment since 1970.”

He added, "Harmony is philosophical, about the imbalance between mankind and nature and the need to rectify this."

Fitzwilliams continued "The film will seek to spread the word rather than seek top ratings as the topic is challenging and philosophy normally attracts few devotees.

"The King will reportedly be making minimal appearances personally. Amazon Prime are making it, it isn't a ratings chaser like Meghan's With Live, Meghan.

"There is no similarity whatsoever."