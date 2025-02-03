Nicolas Cage takes firm stance regarding AI use in Hollywood

Nicolas Cage won the Best Actor in a Film award and went on to explain what his views on AI in Hollywood

Nicolas Cage is urging actors to maintain a strong stance against the use of AI to create their likeness.

Cage won the Best Actor in a Film award for his portrayal of Paul Matthews in the film Dream Scenario at the 52nd Saturn Awards on Sunday and tackled the AI topic in his acceptance speech.

“But there is another world that is also disturbing me. It’s happening right now around all of us: the new AI world. I am a big believer in not letting robots dream for us,” he said.

“Robots cannot reflect the human condition for us. That is a dead end if an actor lets one AI robot manipulate his or her performance even a little bit, an inch will eventually become a mile and all integrity, purity and truth of art will be replaced by financial interests only. We can’t let that happen,” he explained.

“The job of all art in my view, film performance included, is to hold a mirror to the external and internal stories of the human condition through the very human thoughtful and emotional process of recreation,” Cage continued.

“A robot can’t do that. If we let robots do that, it will lack all heart and eventually lose edge and turn to mush,” the Ghost Rider star further argued.

“There will be no human response to life as we know it. It will be life as robots tell us to know it. I say, protect yourselves from AI interfering with your authentic and honest expressions,” Nicolas Cage insisted.