Taylor Swift's 2025 Grammy night includes rocking Janelle Monáe's jacket

'Blank Space' singer steals the show with her unexpected move at the 2025 Grammys

By
News Desk
|

February 03, 2025

A celebrated singer and songwriter, Taylor Swift, was caught fangirling over Janelle Monáe at the 2025 Grammys.

On Sunday, February 2, the 35-year-old pop sensation attended the 2025 Grammy Awards dolled up in Vivienne Westwood’s red mini-dress.

According to People, later in the evening, Swift complemented her outfit with a jacket that the 39-year-old Monáe had worn earlier.

The Make Me Feel crooner threw her tuxedo jacket into the audience of celebrities while singing Michael Jackson's Don't Stop 'til You Get Enough as an homage to the late Quincy Jones.

Luminaries were seen dancing as Monáe went on the stage in a classic tuxedo.

She accessorised her look with silver socks and penny loafers in a nod to Jackson.

During her performance, the Phenomenal singer took off and threw her tuxedo jacket, ripping open her shirt, under which she had a graphic T-shirt with the words "I [heart] QJ" written on it.

Swift was the person who caught the jacket and looked happy even though she did not secure any of the six Grammys she was nominated for.

Notably, the Love Story hitmaker was seen clinking champagne glasses with Jay-Z after Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter won the album of the year instead of her recent album, The Tortured Poets Department.

