Priyanka Chopra reflects on dating life before Nick Jonas marriage

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018

February 03, 2025

Priyanka Chopra has graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK's March issue and opened up about her marriage with Nick Jonas.

“I wouldn’t have married [Nick] if he didn’t tick all the right boxes,” said Chopra. “You have to look for someone who respects you. Respect is different from love and affection … You’ve got to kiss a lot of frogs until you find your prince.”

She shared that she "kept making the same mistakes" in relationships before getting together with Jonas.

The Citadel actress previously explained what she did wrong in her relationships during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s the Armchair Expert podcast, "A lot of the pattern in my relationships was me feeling gaslit because I gave that kind of power to the people that I was with, where I was like, 'You come first,' " sharing that she got the "clarity on what I needed" before dating the Close hitmaker.

She also shared that when the Disney alum reached out to her in 2016, she "didn't want to engage as much at the time,” as she was getting out of a tumultuous relationship.

"I was also like 35, Nick was 25. I really put a stop to it in a way because I judged the book by the cover. I said, 'I wanna settle down. I have been there and done the fun dating things,' " Priyanka Chopra said. "I was like, ready to get serious."

