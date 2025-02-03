Kim Kardashian makes daring change following major reveal

A famous media personality and socialite, Kim Kardashian, recently opted for a bold new style.

A source told Daily Mail that the 44-year-old cut seven inches off her hair to look younger last week.

The insider revealed, “Kim wanted a younger, more flirty look.”

“Plus she is so busy these days that it is just easier to have shorter hair because the long hair takes forever and a day to style,” the source added.

Chris Appleton, who serves as her hairstylist and has also worked with Jennifer Lopez, cut the locks of Kanye West’s ex.

Kim showed her new haircut on Saturday at the 2025 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

Notably, this look came after the star of Deep in the Valley revealed on her reality show The Kardashians that she has a new boyfriend but kept his identity under wraps.

On the professional front, Kim Kardashian, who is also a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton, is studying law to take the bar exam, running SKIMS and SKKN, and acting in All's Fair.