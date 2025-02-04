Why Meghan Markle is in ‘trouble' with Hollywood? Expert reveals

Meghan Markle’s life is branded a disaster by an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently at a setback after her Netflix cooking show has been postponed, has a bleak future in Hollywood, claims an expert.

Speaking about the Duchess’ failures, TalkTV host Kevin O'Sullivan says on his What Just Happened? show: "In showbiz, you can dodge, you can dive you can bob and weave and you can avoid some of the flack. If it happens once, you can maybe get out of it, if it happens twice, if you're lucky you get out of it. If it happens three times, that's three times unlucky. And frankly now, everyone in Hollywood thinks she's [Meghan Markle a toxic bully, she's in big trouble."

Broadcaster, Simon London, adds: "Yeah, she is, I have to agree with you. When you take the overall story on Harry and Meghan and their onslaught to Hollywood, it's a disaster story."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.