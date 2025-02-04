Jennifer Lopez 'inspires' Kevin Costner in major way

Jennifer Lopez has a stunningly fit body, and sources say Kevin Costner is following her example by hitting the gym.



“She’s among those inspiring him to hit the gym and prove age is just a number,” the insider told In Touch.

“Of course, it’s going to take a huge amount of dedication, and not just in the gym but also in the kitchen.”

To become incredibly fit, insiders say Kevin is on a strict diet, which consists of a “high-protein plan to go along with his training regime that his personal chef will be strictly following. His goal is to add 10 pounds of muscle in time for summer!”

Kevin and Jennifer meanwhile shared a relationship of respect, as an insider previously told Life & Style.

“J. Lo expressed her love of Yellowstone, as well as her disappointment over Kevin’s departure, and he was hugely flattered.”

“She was quick to let him know she adores Horizon, too, which went a long way to stroke his ego," the source concluded.